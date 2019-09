Melissa McCarthy & Chelsea Handler Discuss One Of Fashion's Biggest Problems

The fact that "women don't stop at size 12" is something McCarthy has talked about before, and not just in the context of her own line. "I feel like there's a big thing missing where you can't dress to your mood above a certain number," she explained to More last year. The fact that plus-size women usually have to shop in very tucked-away corners of stores, like, say, near the tire section of a department store to even find clothes in their sizes — an anecdote she's brought up often — doesn't help, either.However, the problem goes beyond customers not having options. There's also the factor of what the industry says or thinks certain groups of women want to be wearing, be it certain color ways, prints, or silhouettes — "the nobody's, the shouldn't's, what you can't do, what you can't do," McCarthy said on Chelsea. "Everyone always wants to compartmentalize and put women in these little boxes, and I'm just like, 'That's just all stupid,'" McCarthy said to applause and a high-five from Handler (who was outfitted in Melissa McCarthy Seven7 trousers for the occasion).The actress' Chelsea interview feels especially timely given the recent ordeal McCarthy's Ghostbusters co-star Leslie Jones went through to secure a gown for the movie's premiere, and what this says about inclusivity in fashion, or the lack thereof. Christian Siriano, who ended up designing Jones' dress , summed up the takeaway pretty nicely: "We should just try to make every woman feel great about [herself], because there’s enough crazy hate going on in the world," he told us McCarthy's firsthand frustrations with finding clothes that fit certainly feed into her brand's success — and, as she explained to Handler, she isn't simply putting her name on a clothing tag and calling it a day. She's very much involved in the minutia of her company. "I wish I was smart enough to do a normal celebrity line," McCarthy half-joked. "I think I'm just supposed to give my name to someone, which is what I'm told and not what happens — I do the fittings, I do the prints, I do everything." This is coming from a former Fashion Institute of Technology student, after all. You can watch McCarthy's full segment on Netflix