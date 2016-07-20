Sarah Hyland Reveals Her Hair-Color Fake Out

For many actresses, juggling roles means juggling new hairstyles. Sarah Hyland has been chronicling her ever-changing hair on Instagram. Her 'do has been transforming as shooting wraps up on one project and starts on another. This spring, she dyed her hair dark brown for her role as Lisa Houseman in the upcoming remake of Dirty Dancing. This past weekend, she revealed her new red look with an Instagram post aptly captioned "Ginger Spice."
But it turns out the redhead look was just a (very short phase). On July 19, she posted her Modern Family-ready hair, a dirty blond she dubbed "bronde." The actress captioned the post, "Haha! Gotch ya! Back to a bronde for #modernfamily (the red hair was the process in to this and a happy surprise that I may want to go back to)."
Hyland's bronde look should be on display when Modern Family's eighth season premieres September 21 on ABC.
