Hailey Baldwin has a new title to add to her resumé: fashion designer.
As Vogue UK reported, the model just revealed her capsule collection for Australian label, The Daily Edited, called #theHAILEYedited. No surprise, Baldwin will also be modeling the line as the new face of the luxury label.
The line, available now, also includes accessories such as tote bags, bucket bags, clutches, passport holders and cosmetic cases.
In an interview with The Daily Mail, Baldwin said she's "excited" about the line, which she was involved in from the very beginning. She took part in the sketching process and design details such as the leather that would be used, the hardware, and the color palette, which is "neutral mist grey with pale pink trim," black, white and burgundy.
"This is the first time I have ever designed my own capsule collection," she said. "Something I have always wanted to do."
Baldwin says the collection is like her is "simple and practical." She even boasted to The Daily Mail about the backpack she designed that can hold a 13-inch MacBook.
"My life definitely isn't as simple as it used to be — the attention on me personally is a lot more,' she told the paper. "'Now I have to be very responsible, I have a job, I have to travel and I have to take care of myself."
