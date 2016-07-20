Twilight Author Stephenie Meyer Is Writing A New Thriller For Adults

Stephenie Meyer is finally ditching vampires and teens to release a book for adults. The acclaimed author of the popular Twilight series will soon release The Chemist, a spy thriller for adults.
CNN obtained a press statement from Little Brown about the upcoming book, which they describe as a "gripping page-turner" centered on a former secret operative being hunted by the government.
"She used to work for the U.S. government, but very few people ever knew that," the press release said. "An expert in her field, she was one of the darkest secrets of an agency so clandestine it doesn't even have a name. And when they decided she was a liability, they came for her without warning."
Vulture is reporting that the novel is being billed as a cross between Jason Bourne and Aaron Cross.
"The Chemist is the love child created from the union of my romantic sensibilities and my obsession with Jason Bourne/Aaron Cross," Meyer said in the press statement. "I very much enjoyed spending time with a different kind of action hero, one whose primary weapon isn’t a gun or a knife or bulging muscles, but rather her brain."
This isn't Meyer's first book for adults. She released The Host, a New York Times bestseller, in 2008.
The Chemist is set to be released on November 15.
