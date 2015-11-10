Twilight author Stephenie Meyer is cooking up a tantalizing new series for Hulu.
Lionsgate CEO Jon Feltheimer announced Tuesday that Meyer is working on a television show called The Rook for Hulu and a U.K. broadcaster, Variety reports. The reveal came with an air of mystery, as the information Feltheimer released was sparse. This led to some speculation that perhaps Meyer has another Twilight-related story up her sleeve.
Alas, Twihards, the show is not a Twilight spin-off.
Instead, The Rook is based on a novel of the same name by Daniel O'Malley, Refinery29 has learned. O'Malley's novel follows a heroine named Myfanwy Thomas, who works for a government agency that fends off supernatural threats in the U.K. Myfanwy also has powers of her own, along with some troubling memory loss. Meyer will serve as an executive producer for the show.
So, while fans of Meyer's vampiric saga might be a little disappointed, we're still plenty intrigued.
