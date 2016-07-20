Turns out Selena Gomez isn't just getting a lot of likes from her Instagram posts, she's also getting a whole lot of money, too.
According to E!, a study by data company D'Marie Analytics found that Gomez is the most influential media mogul, pulling in around $550,000 from posts on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook. This is $300,000 more than what her posts were making back in December.
To earn the top spot on the list, Gomez edged out Kendall and Kylie Jenner, Rihanna, Beyoncé, and Taylor Swift. Of course, having 180.6 million followers across those three social-media platforms is bound to give you an edge.
Not to mention the fact that Gomez manages to earn an average of 200,000 new followers every 24 hours. When she's not killing her fellow celebrities with kindness, she's clearly murdering them in the social-media game.
Recently, Gomez earned the most-liked post in Instagram history with the photo above, which shows her sipping from a Coke bottle featuring the lyrics to her 2015 song "Me & the Rhythm." It currently has 4.6 million likes.
Ironically, she kind of beat her own record since the previous most-liked photo was Bieber's throwback photo of the pair kissing.
Bow down to the Queen of Instagram.
