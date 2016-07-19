Chloë Grace Moretz didn't hesitate to make her allegiance known in the celebrity feud of the year: Kanye and Kim Kardashian West versus Taylor Swift. But it looks like her boyfriend Brooklyn Beckham may have missed the memo about whose side she's on.
Yes, that's a shirt from Kanye West's The Life Of Pablo collection, featuring the lyrics to his song "Waves." GASP. And not only did Beckham wear it, but he posted it on Instagram. Why is this problematic, you ask? Well, for starters, you may recall that after Kim posted the Snapchat video exposing Taylor in a lie, Moretz tweeted the following.
Everyone in this industry needs to get their heads out of a hole and look around to realize what's ACTUALLY happening in the REAL world— Chloë Grace Moretz (@ChloeGMoretz) July 18, 2016
And even before the latest round of drama, Moretz has been very strongly anti Kardashian. (Remember when she criticized Kim for posting that nude photo? And Kim promptly clapped back?) So, one can only wonder: Where does Beckham's loyalty lie? Is he ride or die? Will he change his allegiance for his girlfriend? Only time will tell. And hey, we're not trying to stir the pot or anything, but we'd also like to point out that he posted this photo with the rapper a few months ago.
Let's just say we'll be keeping an eye on Moretz's Twitter for a little while.
