Things are getting a little extreme in the Taylor Swift vs. Kimye war . As celebs from Selena Gomez to Chris Brown took to social media on Monday to either take sides or declare this controversy beneath them, acclaimed video director Joseph Kahn joined in with a downright nasty reference."Ain't the first time the Kardashians supported the murder of an innocent blonde woman," tweeted the director of Swift's videos for "Bad Blood," "Blank Space," "Out of the Woods," and "Wildest Dreams." In case you haven't been bingeing on O.J. Simpson: Made in America all summer, Kahn is equating Kanye West calling Swift a "bitch" and Kim Kardashian posting video of his conversation with Swift with Simpson's murder of Nicole Brown Simpson. Clearly Kahn loves drama.He wasn't done there. He went on to attack the source of Kim Kardashian's fame.