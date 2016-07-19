Things are getting a little extreme in the Taylor Swift vs. Kimye war. As celebs from Selena Gomez to Chris Brown took to social media on Monday to either take sides or declare this controversy beneath them, acclaimed video director Joseph Kahn joined in with a downright nasty reference.
"Ain't the first time the Kardashians supported the murder of an innocent blonde woman," tweeted the director of Swift's videos for "Bad Blood," "Blank Space," "Out of the Woods," and "Wildest Dreams." In case you haven't been bingeing on O.J. Simpson: Made in America all summer, Kahn is equating Kanye West calling Swift a "bitch" and Kim Kardashian posting video of his conversation with Swift with Simpson's murder of Nicole Brown Simpson. Clearly Kahn loves drama.
He wasn't done there. He went on to attack the source of Kim Kardashian's fame.
Advertisement
People always ask me how to be famous. My answer is simple. Have your dad defend murder of a woman. Release sex tape. That's it. Good luck.— Joseph Kahn (@JosephKahn) July 19, 2016
That's some low-hanging fruit, sir.
The irony of one of the most untalented women in the world attacking one of the most talented.— Joseph Kahn (@JosephKahn) July 19, 2016
At this rate of back-and-forth, it's only a matter of time before Mariska Hargitay gives us her two cents.
Advertisement