Yes, online dating is a modern wonder. We're way past any sense of shame about finding the love of your life on Tinder — you celebrate that serendipitous swipe! But it's also true that there is something about first encountering an eventual partner out in the world that captures our imaginations. As apps for finding casual hookups and serious relationships and everything in between proliferate, it can seem that fewer and fewer love stories are beginning IRL.



Here, we're celebrating the times that they do. The following anecdotes prove that yes, it is still possible to meet your future lover by chance, whether in line or at a bar or on the sidewalk or through that athletic team you joined. Click through to remember that life really can be like a Nora Ephron movie sometimes. And who knows? You might even feel inspired to sign up for that art class or ditch your couch in favor of that friend-of-a-friend-of-a-friend's party this weekend.

