The Best Beauty Moments You Missed On Instagram This Week

It's around 8 p.m. on a Saturday night, you're in your bathroom with a glass of wine and Drake on Spotify, and you've got a couple of hours to kill before dialing an Uber. You know the moment. You could reach into your makeup bag for the same old neutral palette you use every single day...



...Or, you could dig out that bold, love-at-first-sight cobalt shadow you bought impulsively, but still haven't taken for a test-drive. The occasion is now. While you're at it, why not pull up a YouTube tutorial for a pretty knotted bun or braid and give it a go, too? Consider it the first move toward making your weekend a little less predictable and a lot more exciting.



And because we could all use a little inspiration to kick-start a step out of our comfort zone, we rounded up the best beauty looks on Instagram from the past week. From silky, retro waves to caffeine-themed nail art, you'll want to try — and post about — them all.