Nintendo Is Relaunching Another Childhood Favorite

Prepare yourself for a major dose of nostalgia. Today, Nintendo announced that it will bring back its classic Nintendo Entertainment System — in miniature form — this November, just in time for the holidays. The gray box revolutionized the video-game industry when it first came out in 1985 and gave millions access to some of the biggest games of all time, from Duck Hunt to Pinball.
Nintendo's announcement couldn't have come at a better time: The company is riding high on the success of Pokémon Go, which is now the biggest mobile game in national history.
But the mini NES Classic Edition is far different from Pokémon Go. While both releases are reviving widespread public interest in major franchises, Pokémon Go is a very modernized product. The mobile game's artificial-reality component, which lets players catch creatures as they go about their everyday lives, clearly differentiates it from the Pokémon that you played on the couch growing up.
The mini NES, on the other hand, looks very similar to the original entertainment system and plugs into your TV. It comes pre-loaded with classic games like The Legend of Zelda, Donkey Kong, and Super Mario Bros.
If Pokémon Go launches Nintendo into the future and sets a new standard for mobile games, the mini NES is a fun reminder of the company's origins.
While mini NES is (thankfully) unlikely to incite the same insane frenzy as Pokémon Go, at $60, it's a pretty reasonable holiday gift for your niece or nephew. Or, a nice throwback treat for yourself.
Nintendo's announcement couldn't have come at a better time: The company is riding high on the success of Pokémon Go, which is now the biggest mobile game in national history.
But the mini NES Classic Edition is far different from Pokémon Go. While both releases are reviving widespread public interest in major franchises, Pokémon Go is a very modernized product. The mobile game's artificial-reality component, which lets players catch creatures as they go about their everyday lives, clearly differentiates it from the Pokémon that you played on the couch growing up.
The mini NES, on the other hand, looks very similar to the original entertainment system and plugs into your TV. It comes pre-loaded with classic games like The Legend of Zelda, Donkey Kong, and Super Mario Bros.
If Pokémon Go launches Nintendo into the future and sets a new standard for mobile games, the mini NES is a fun reminder of the company's origins.
While mini NES is (thankfully) unlikely to incite the same insane frenzy as Pokémon Go, at $60, it's a pretty reasonable holiday gift for your niece or nephew. Or, a nice throwback treat for yourself.
Advertisement