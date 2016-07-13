Of the many odd pairings in the world, Apple and reality TV has to be one of the weirdest. World-renowned tech company plus bachelorettes, roses, and Kardashians just doesn't add up.
Nevertheless, starting later this year, Apple will begin filming a reality show with the cheeky title Planet of the Apps. According to a recently posted casting call, the show is "a groundbreaking new series about apps and their creators." And yes, anyone who creates an app can apply.
Your app has to be made for iOS products (sorry, Android developers), but as long as you're 18 and a legal United States resident, you have as good a chance as anyone to make it.
The online application has some basic requests (name, address, and so on), and also asks for a description of your app, three screenshots, a one-minute video application, and a photo of you and your teammates, if you have any.
If you're selected, you'll have a chance to work with "influential experts in the tech community." So, instead of Project Runway's Heidi Klum and Michael Kors, maybe you'll find yourself working with, say, Mark Zuckerberg and Sheryl Sandberg. (We're just speculating — the show's experts haven't been announced yet.) What does winning look like? Well, it probably won't involve your face on the cover of Us Weekly or your very own spin-off series. But what you'll get is far better: featured placement on the App Store and venture capital funding.
Applications are due August 26, so start creating — Planet of the Apps just might be your big moment.
