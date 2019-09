There's a good chance that you recognize Diane Guerrero, either from her scene-stealing role as Maritza Ramos on Orange is the New Black or from her role as the titular character's best friend and confidante on Jane the Virgin.You might also know her as the woman who bravely shared the story of her family's deportation, first in an op-ed for the L.A. Times and now in a powerful new memoir titled In the Country We Love. Determined to keep her family's story from being reduced to a soundbite, she has remained a vocal advocate of immigration reform, using her voice to speak up and make a change.Guerrero, just 14 when both her parents were deported back to Colombia, also opened up about the devastating effects that the harrowing experiences had on her mental health. As she describes in the book, her feelings of anger and resentment soon spiraled into depression and self-harm.In the middle of promoting both her book and OITNB's fourth season, Guerrero chatted with us via email to discuss the importance of mental health — particularly in communities of color."I was very afraid as a child. Every moment with my family felt like it could be the last. This causes a lot of anxiety and pressure for a child. If I was playing in the back yard and came in for water and I didn’t see my mother, I could go into a panic in a matter of seconds.""I went through an immense amount of trauma when my parents were taken away and it definitely contributed to my depression later on. I didn't realize it at first, but any issues of insecurity, anxiety, inadequacies, relationship issues, and self-hatred were due to what I went through with the separation of my family.""Sure, it’s difficult to talk about such personal things, but I felt it necessary to share the part that mental health — and lack thereof — played in my life. In order to adequately express the necessity in our country for immigration reform and the effects that family separation has on families, I needed to recount my experience, down to the ugliest parts."