"Mental health and mental illnesses are highly overlooked in this country, especially in underserved areas, where health care is lacking. Going to therapy helped me understand what I was feeling and essentially saved my life. It helped me develop coping skills, communication skills, and set me on a path where I could accept myself and what I wanted for my life.



"Sadly, this is rarely the experience for many of the people I grew up with. I realized later some of the amazing things that could have been accomplished by people whose mental illnesses went undiagnosed and uncared for.



"When I said, 'Mental health is a first world luxury,' I meant it to say just that. Poor education systems and lack of resources are major problems in communities of color. People who grow up in poorer areas lack the understanding of the importance that mental health plays in their lives and their very survival."



What would you say to people who have reservations about therapy and who might feel as though therapy is only for privileged people?



"I believe mental wellness is often the missing link between you and success. The sooner we realize how crucial it is to incorporate this very essential component to people’s lives, the sooner we can be a more productive society. I know I benefited greatly from this awareness and part of my mission is to make others aware through my own story and experience.



"I hope that we, as a country, can come to the conclusion that health care and mental health should be a right and not a privilege. But most importantly, that there is a correlation with the lack of adequate health care and mental-health services and the literal depression that exists in communities of color; both mental and socioeconomic."

