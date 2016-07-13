Did Julie Klausner Just Call Gwyneth Paltrow a Backstabber?

Comedian Julie Klausner is best known for her role as Julie Kessler on the Hulu series Difficult People, whose favorite pastime is insulting celebrities. Though, it seems like Klausner enjoys dispensing real celebrity gossip as well. She recently told Page Six Gwyneth Paltrow might not be the most trustworthy woman in Hollywood.
Klausner explained, “They pretend that they are [all great friends], but the stuff that is said about people behind the scenes is really terrible. Well — Gwyneth Paltrow — there’s many a tale to tell. All kinds of backstabbing.”
There are so many details missing here. Who has Paltrow allegedly backstabbed? Was it over something major? Or perhaps something small, like saying she's the one who discovered artisanal toilet paper for Goop when in fact it was a competitor? Here's hoping Klausner's character on Difficult People will get into more specifics.
