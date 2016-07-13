Beyoncé & Rihanna Explain What Gets You Killed As A Black American

It's been a volatile month in America. Innocent lives have been lost, and all seems bleak. You know that, I know that, and celebrities know that. So, with the help of Mic, 25 celebrities — including Beyoncé, Rihanna, Alicia Keys, P!nk, and Lenny Kravitz — are contributing to the conversation in a new powerful video.
In it, you will recognize the faces of both the celebrities and the victims. It's emotional, gut-wrenching, and something everyone needs to watch to fully understand what has happened and is happening in this country.
Keys coordinated the video; the information is based on an article written by Mic's Jamilah King, "23 Everyday Actions Punishable by Death if You're Black in America." It's eye-opening and astonishingly awful to see, all together, the mundane and ordinary activities that the victims were taking part in that resulted in their deaths.
The images and dialogue around the tragedies and injustice can be triggering for some, so here is a piece to read if you are feeling especially helpless and raw from the video, or the news in general.
Watch "#23Ways" below.
