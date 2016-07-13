Beyoncé & Rihanna Explain What Gets You Killed As A Black American

It's been a volatile month in America. Innocent lives have been lost, and all seems bleak. You know that, I know that, and celebrities know that. So, with the help of Mic, 25 celebrities — including Beyoncé, Rihanna, Alicia Keys, P!nk, and Lenny Kravitz — are contributing to the conversation in a new powerful video.
In it, you will recognise the faces of both the celebrities and the victims. It's emotional, gut-wrenching, and something everyone needs to watch to fully understand what has happened and is happening in this country.
Keys coordinated the video; the information is based on an article written by Mic's Jamilah King, "23 Everyday Actions Punishable by Death if You're Black in America." It's eye-opening and astonishingly awful to see, all together, the mundane and ordinary activities that the victims were taking part in that resulted in their deaths.
Watch "#23Ways" below.
