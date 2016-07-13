As more and more people move into large cities, apartments get smaller. While there are myriad ways to upgrade your space, you still bump into the fundamental problem that your options are limited by your living space. Ori is a company that wants to combat that issue.
Founder Hasier Larrea, tells Wired that his furniture is “robotic, intelligent, and dynamic.” Larrea had the idea for the company while leading the Architectural Robotics research area at the MIT Media Lab, specifically when thinking about how robotics could assist in the trend towards micro-living.
Ori is the result of his teaming with furniture designer Yves Béhar. The system is basically a huge wall of shelving including a pop-out desk, a closet, and a bed that slides out from underneath. The furniture can be manipulated via app or a wall mounted device like a thermostat. The idea is that your space is completely modular at the touch of a button. Need a closet? There’s an app for that. Likewise a desk. You get the idea. Wired writes that future versions of the app will apparently include voice commands.
It sounds amazing, and will be available in early 2017. Check it out in action below.
Founder Hasier Larrea, tells Wired that his furniture is “robotic, intelligent, and dynamic.” Larrea had the idea for the company while leading the Architectural Robotics research area at the MIT Media Lab, specifically when thinking about how robotics could assist in the trend towards micro-living.
Ori is the result of his teaming with furniture designer Yves Béhar. The system is basically a huge wall of shelving including a pop-out desk, a closet, and a bed that slides out from underneath. The furniture can be manipulated via app or a wall mounted device like a thermostat. The idea is that your space is completely modular at the touch of a button. Need a closet? There’s an app for that. Likewise a desk. You get the idea. Wired writes that future versions of the app will apparently include voice commands.
It sounds amazing, and will be available in early 2017. Check it out in action below.
Advertisement