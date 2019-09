At the beginning of any given week, taking on an ambitious, weekend-long home-improvement project feels like a wonderful idea. A crack-of-dawn trip to pick up a handsaw? Sure. A couple hours of building, sanding, and staining? That’s what Saturday is for. Once Friday approaches, though, it’s a whole different story. With five solid days of work to successfully ground us, we remember that these commitments require exorbitant energy, ditching the Malbec, and way more square footage than our apartments have. Suddenly, watching other people tackle home makeovers on TV sounds exponentially more appealing.Reality check: We need home upgrades that are super easy but somehow still yield long-lasting, petite-quarter-enhancing results. Well, these four so-good-they-might-be-magic hacks fulfill this tall order. See them in action in these before and afters, think about how to make ’em fit your personal aesthetic, and pop open a few buckets of Benjamin Moore Natura and Aura Bath & Spa paints. Your most productive, stylish self is going to be awfully proud.