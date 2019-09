Elle Neubert is a staff member in Refinery29's Los Angeles office. The views expressed here are her own.I went to my first political rally ever earlier this year.Up to that point, I never really thought that I would be that interested in politics. But I was so inspired by Bernie Sanders that I felt compelled to attend.And I was blown away by what I experienced.

I felt hopeful for the first time in a long time. It felt like the system was finally about to change — that I could make a difference by voting for him.We had someone to lead us. We were organized, and we knew what to do. We knew it wouldn’t be easy, but we were ready. We would go all the way to the convention if we needed to. We were told that together we could win, that the revolution was here. We were ready to see democracy in action.That is why watching Sanders endorse former rival Hillary Clinton was so disheartening.This fight is over. We aren’t going to Philadelphia for a contested convention. We won’t be able to vote Bernie for president in November. We thought that we were in it to win it, in it for the long haul, but our hopeful stepped down and stood behind someone else. And now we are being told to vote for her, not him. It’s upsetting, in part because it feels so unexpected, but also because it feels so abrupt.Just a few weeks ago — even after Clinton secured enough delegates to become the presumptive nominee — the Vermont senator hosted a livestream reassuring us that he was still in the race. And now he is out.