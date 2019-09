Screenshotting unbelievably douchey Tinder profiles to send around to friends is pretty standard. So is being reminded of things we otherwise would have forgotten thanks to Timehop. But usually, neither of those things involve a walking protein-shake with anger management issues who has become the most despised Bachelorette contestant of all time. That's right, people: We're talking about Chad Johnson's Tinder profile.Katy, the blogger behind The Privvy , came across Chad 's Tinder profile a year ago, pre-Bachelorette fame. She shared this fortuitous gift with the world in a post perfectly titled, " I Found Chad From The Bachelorette’s Literal Tinder Bio And It Is Just As Douchey As You’d Expect ." "When I originally took this screenshot, I simply thought I was sending my friends yet another example of some douchey bro bio that I undoubtedly left-swiped," she explains . "And thanks to Timehop, an app that shows you not only what you post on social media on the same day the year before, but also the photos you’ve saved in your camera roll, there is still record of this potentially infamous screenshot."