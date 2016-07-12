Chrissy Teigen Is Teaching Us Food Hacks Via Snapchat

Chrissy Teigen is at it again with her social media domination. Instead of continuing her blender wars, this time she's showing us food hacks on Snapchat.
If you've tuned into her Snap feed recently, then you probably learned a thing or two about how to make her "perfect boiled eggs." If you've ever made hard-boiled eggs before, you know there's a fine line between them being just right and getting overcooked to gross grayish-blue-yolk status. But, luckily Teigen has a trick or two up her sleeve.
She welcomes us into the kitchen alongside her and her hubby, John Legend (who we get to see in his bathrobe), for some hard-boiling eggs 101. She gives us a play-by-play of each step with her flawlessly manicured hands. All the while, Legend is her dedicated sous-chef, prepping plates for the finished product.
In case you missed it live, we've got the full Snap story ahead. We'll definitely be tuning in for future late-night snap hacks live from Chef Teigen!
