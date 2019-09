Chrissy Teigen Is Teaching Us Food Hacks Via Snapchat

Chrissy Teigen is at it again with her social media domination. Instead of continuing her blender wars , this time she's showing us food hacks on Snapchat.If you've tuned into her Snap feed recently, then you probably learned a thing or two about how to make her "perfect boiled eggs." If you've ever made hard-boiled eggs before, you know there's a fine line between them being just right and getting overcooked to gross grayish-blue-yolk status. But, luckily Teigen has a trick or two up her sleeve.She welcomes us into the kitchen alongside her and her hubby, John Legend (who we get to see in his bathrobe), for some hard-boiling eggs 101. She gives us a play-by-play of each step with her flawlessly manicured hands. All the while, Legend is her dedicated sous-chef, prepping plates for the finished product.In case you missed it live, we've got the full Snap story ahead. We'll definitely be tuning in for future late-night snap hacks live from Chef Teigen!