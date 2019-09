Amy Schumer is a lot like the rest of us when it comes to being in love. That is to say, she's confused and terrified out of her mind about it. The actress opened up about her love life in the latest issue of Marie Claire As you probably know, she's been dating the hunky Chicago-based furniture designer Ben Hanisch publicly since January . And six months later, she's still figuring it out. "Being in love is the scariest thing in the world. You want to fucking cry and scream. I can't handle it," she told the magazine.