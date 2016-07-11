The 35-year-old joked about how she can be a little neurotic when it comes to dating Hanisch. "Every time we say good-bye, I think, 'This will have been a nice last week together.' Or I tell myself nothing is real and he's going to leave me and tell me he never loved me." She continued, "I feel so bad for him. How exhausting it must be dating me." (Oh please, we all know he's a lucky guy.)