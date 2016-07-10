Liv Tyler Welcomes A Baby Girl

Liv Tyler just delivered her third child, a baby girl. This baby is her second with sports-agent fiancé David Gardner. The Leftovers actress announced her pregnancy on Instagram in January.
The baby girl is Tyler's first, who she and her fiancé have named Lula Rose Gardner. They have a son, Sailor, and Tyler has an 11-year-old-son, Milo, from her first marriage.
Back in January, Tyler sweetly wrote about her pregnancy, "Oh my goodness it seems the stork is visiting us again!!!! I am growing another little Tyler Gardner in my belly," Tyler, 38, captioned an Instagram pic of her growing baby bump. "Our family is growing!!! So grateful. @davidgardner I love you."
