Liv Tyler Shares Adorable Baby Announcement



Mazel tov to Liv Tyler! The actress announced that she and her fiancé are expecting another baby.



The actress announced her pregnancy via Instagram on Friday afternoon. The sweet picture shows Tyler with one hand resting on her belly, where there's just the hint of a bump. The caption reads, “Oh my goodness it seems the stork is visiting us again !!!! I am growing another little Tyler Gardner in my belly . our family is growing!!! So grateful.” She also sends her love to fiancé David Gardner, who posted his own announcement the same day.



It’s the third child for Tyler and her second with Gardner. The pregnancy comes less than a year after she gave birth to their first child together, Sailor Gene. Tyler is also mom to 11-year-old Milo, from her previous marriage to Royston Langdon.



No word yet on whether the family expects a boy or a girl, or the expected due date. But little Sailor is so adorable, we're just looking forward seeing another year of baby pictures. Any chance of matching outfits, Liv?

