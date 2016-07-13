After briefing us on the mythical, mystical clitoris, performance artist Dorian Electra has returned for yet another important (and catchy) musical history lesson. In the video above, Electra takes us through the history of the vibrator, because History (with a capital H) is important. And, let’s face it: The origins of the vibrator are downright bizarre.
We joke nowadays about mistaking sex toys for other, decidedly less sexy items, but the joke gets an extra boost when Electra demonstrates past decades' interpretations of the gadget. The 1950s model, in particular, bears a striking resemblance to a waffle iron — or just a regular iron. We’re torn.
Appearances aside, the vibrator’s past use as a medical device to treat "hysteria" is the stuff of eye-rolling legend at this point. But, don’t worry, it’s been cool to use a vibrator just to, you know, feel good since the mid-20th century. You don't have to be struck with hysteria, frigidity, or any other gendered affliction to get off.
Watch the video above to learn all about the history of the vibrator.
