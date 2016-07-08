Can you spot the difference between a sex toy and a kitchen gadget? Not everyone in our office could. We put our staffers to the test to see if they could figure out if certain items should be used in the kitchen or in the bedroom. Turns out, it wasn't such an easy task.
The truth is, a lot of kitchen items are made of non-porous materials, which actually makes them safer to use on the body than many sex toys. That, along with their ambiguous design, is probably where some of the confusion comes from. So maybe our puzzled staffers weren't so off-base after all. Think of it this way: If you wouldn't eat off of a certain material, you probably don't want to have sex with it — just something to keep in mind during your next sex toy shopping trip.
Watch as we put a few R29ers to the test to see if they can tell the difference between kitchen gadgets and sex toys.
These Kitchen Gadgets Look A Surprisingly Like Sex Toys
Advertisement