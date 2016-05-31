From Cleopatra's gourd of bees to the Magic Disk of the 1950s, history has seen some pretty strange attempts at getting women off. The video above, released this week by Super Deluxe, takes a brief, but deep, dive into the history of the vibrator. Spoiler alert: Vibrators weren't always intended to get women off.
In fact, as the video states, the vibrator started out as a medical device before moving into the bedroom in the 20th century. Since then, the vibrator industry has blossomed into a massive business, with Americans spending over $15 billion a year on sex toys by 2012. And it's estimated that over 50% of American women have used a vibrator, according to a 2009 study of 2,056 women. Simply put, vibrators (in all their versatile forms) are an asset to many women's sex lives today.
Even if you're not a vibrator aficionado yourself, you'll come away from viewing this video with plenty of fresh trivia: Did you know there's an entire museum dedicated to antique vibrators? Were you aware that women have been loving the Hitachi Magic Wand for over 50 years? In the right group, these questions are surefire icebreakers.
Only time, technology, and female desire will tell what's next for the humble vibrator, so watch the video above to get a quick history lesson on the beloved sex toy.
