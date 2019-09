The president could not give specific details of either incident, both of which were caught on video and are now being investigated by the Department of Justice. He did, however, provide statistics that he felt would explain the outrage many across the country are feeling including that Black people were shot at "more than twice the rate of whites."“When people say black lives matter, it doesn’t mean blue lives don’t matter,” the president said, adding that “to be for these issues is not to be against law enforcement." But, he does say these shootings are “about us recognizing there is a particular burden placed on a group of our citizens.”"This is not just a black issue," he said. "This is not just a Hispanic issue, this is an American issue that we should all care about."This message was one the president similarly expressed on Facebook , writing that this is a time for everyone, no matter what color their skin or their political affiliation, to come together."Let's come together as a nation," Obama wrote on Facebook. "And keep faith with one another, in order to ensure a future where all of our children know that their lives matter."