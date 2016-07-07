Issa Rae Raises $450k+ For Alton Sterling's Family In One Day

Issa Rae is one of our best sitcom writers and actresses. Her work on Awkward Black Girl is amazing and Insecure looks to be a hit in the making.
But her charitable work might be the best thing she’s ever done. After the killing of Alton Sterling by a policeman, Rae did more than just tweet thoughts and prayers. She went on GoFundMe to create a scholarship for Sterling’s children. The page quickly blew up, raising $200k in just 9 hours.
But her charitable work might be the best thing she’s ever done. After the killing of Alton Sterling by a policeman, Rae did more than just tweet thoughts and prayers. She went on GoFundMe to create a scholarship for Sterling’s children. The page quickly blew up, raising $200k in just 9 hours.
$200k in 9 hours. When we unite we are amazing. I am so proud of us. Thank u for thinking of #AltonSterling's kids: https://t.co/3jzH7yRBMc— Issa Rae (@IssaRae) July 7, 2016
But the success didn’t stop there. As of this writing, the page has raised $456k. And the numbers keep going up.
“I have left word for the Edmond, the family attorney and have been consulting with my legal advisors to ensure that ALL of the money will get to the family (hopefully tax free),” Rae wrote in an update. “We're working on the most efficient plan and I thank all of you who have reached out to help and offer your services/connections.”
Rae also linked to a separate GoFundMe for Philando Castile, a Minnesota man also killed by police, which has raised $37,000 of its $40,000 goal.
Advertisement