No one has been waiting longer for Issa Rae to finally make the show she was destined to make than Issa Rae herself.
Even still, fans have been waiting a long time for the YouTube star to make the leap into television. There have been plenty of teasing moments along the way (as well as a fair amount of sitting at stoplights), but as of this week it looks as though Rae has finally been given the green light.
HBO has ordered the series Insecure, created by Rae and The Nightly Show host Larry Wilmore, according to Variety. The female buddy comedy trend, à la Broad City, continues: Insecure centers on the friendship of two Black women and the many uncomfortable, awkward, hilarious twists and turns their day-to-day lives take.
Rae will lead the show, portraying a character named Issa Dee, while Yvonne Orji plays her best friend: a highly successful corporate professional who doesn't have much luck in the love arena. The cast also includes Lisa Joyce, who plays Issa's coworker, and Jay Ellis, of The Game, who plays Issa's unemployed boyfriend.
No news yet on when the series will air, but it's in good company among a number of other female helmed shows, including Lena Dunham's new project, Max, and Sarah Jessica Parker's return to serial television, Divorce, among others. While you wait, get to know the star of The Misadventures of Awkward Black Girl creator a little better.
