Earlier this week, Hayden Panettiere was spotted in New York City without her engagement ring on — and the tabloids pounced: Is the wedding off? Panettiere took to Twitter on Thursday to respond to the speculation. The actress shared a photo of herself with fiancé Wladimir Klitschko and their beautiful daughter, Kaya. Panettiere looks glowing and happy in the shot, and she cleared up any rumors about a breakup with the caption. "Missing rings don't mean the end of relationships," she wrote. "Blessed to be with my beautiful family."
Panettiere has been open about her battle with postpartum depression this past year. In October, the Nashville star checked into a treatment facility for the condition. Then in May, she tweeted about seeking holistic treatment for it. That month, ABC announced that Nashville was cancelled. But the series is poised for a comeback after being picked up by CMT — and Panettiere is set to star.
Missing rings don't mean the end of relationships. Blessed to be with my beautiful family 🙏 pic.twitter.com/oCiTK0ziJf— hayden panettiere (@haydenpanettier) July 7, 2016
