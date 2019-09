Earlier this week, Hayden Panettiere was spotted in New York City without her engagement ring on — and the tabloids pounced: Is the wedding off? Panettiere took to Twitter on Thursday to respond to the speculation. The actress shared a photo of herself with fiancé Wladimir Klitschko and their beautiful daughter, Kaya. Panettiere looks glowing and happy in the shot, and she cleared up any rumors about a breakup with the caption. "Missing rings don't mean the end of relationships," she wrote. "Blessed to be with my beautiful family."