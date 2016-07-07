It was only a matter of time before somebody parodied Kanye West's music video for "Famous." In fact, we're surprised it's taken two weeks for the first high-profile send-up of the controversial video to roll out. BBC Radio 1 stepped up to the plate and just released a star-studded, SFW rendition of "Famous."
The original video finds the naked likenesses of a dozen contentious public personalities together in bed: George W. Bush, Donald Trump, Anna Wintour, Rihanna, Chris Brown, Taylor Swift , Kanye West, Kim Kardashian, Ray J, Amber Rose, Caitlyn Jenner, and Bill Cosby. BBC Radio 1's new spin on the video features pop stars Justin Bieber, Nick Jonas, Meghan Trainor, Carly Rae Jepsen, and the boys of Five Seconds of Summer. (Also appearing in the video are British personalities including comedy duo Ant & Dec, musician Craig David, and multi-hyphenate Cheryl.)
The most notable differences? Here, everybody's conscious and fully clothed. There's giggling and playful pillow talk instead of ominous shut-eyed silence. And it's a normal-sized bed. We doubt anybody will be suing over this one. Check it out, below.
