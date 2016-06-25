Story from Pop Culture

Here's What Everyone Thinks About Kanye's Attempt To Burn It All Down With "Famous"

Evette Dionne
Photo: Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images.
Kanye West unleashed the controversial video for "Famous" on June 24 at Los Angeles' Great Western Forum arena. We're still waiting for Taylor Swift's reaction with bated breath, but nearly the entire internet has weighed in with their reviews and, overall, the memes are solid gold.

The song is one of the most popular on The Life of Pablo, mainly because it features West taunting Taylor Swift by saying he'd like to have sex with her, since he made her famous. When West first released the song in February, Swift's rep told Entertainment Weekly that she didn't approve.

"Kanye did not call for approval, but to ask Taylor to release his single, ‘Famous,’ on her Twitter account," the representative said. "She declined and cautioned him about releasing a song with such a strong misogynistic message."

Not only did West not heed her warning, he dropped a video that only throws fuel on the raging fire between the two artists. In the video, West and his wife Kim Kardashian are naked in bed, but they're not alone.

They're also joined by Swift, Vogue's editor-in-chief Anna Wintour, Rihanna, Chris Brown, Caitlyn Jenner, Bill Cosby, and even presidential candidate Donald Trump.

West told Vanity Fair that "Famous" is not an attack on these celebrities. Instead, it's about fame itself.

"It’s not in support or anti any of [the people in the video],” West said. "It’s a comment on fame.”

No matter the inspiration, "Famous" is a daring video — and Twitter definitely reacted.

Some Twitter users couldn't believe the College Dropout rapper included photoshopped bodies of celebrities in a video.
Other Twitter users didn't understand the purpose of the video whatsoever.

Twitter users also noticed some notable celebrities missing from "Famous."

Many are wondering how Kardashian will respond, though West said that she approved the video.

"[I say] a lot of lines other wives would not allow a husband to say,” he told Vanity Fair. “But my wife also puts up photos that other husbands wouldn't let them put up. One of the keys to happiness in our marriage is we’re allowed to be ourselves.”

Twitter is dubious.

One person who should be proud to be included is Donald Trump.

Now comes the inevitable backlash. Here's how Twitter sees it:
