Kanye West unleashed the controversial video for "Famous" on June 24 at Los Angeles' Great Western Forum arena. We're still waiting for Taylor Swift's reaction with bated breath, but nearly the entire internet has weighed in with their reviews and, overall, the memes are solid gold.The song is one of the most popular on The Life of Pablo, mainly because it features West taunting Taylor Swift by saying he'd like to have sex with her, since he made her famous. When West first released the song in February, Swift's rep told Entertainment Weekly that she didn't approve."Kanye did not call for approval, but to ask Taylor to release his single, ‘Famous,’ on her Twitter account," the representative said. "She declined and cautioned him about releasing a song with such a strong misogynistic message."Not only did West not heed her warning, he dropped a video that only throws fuel on the raging fire between the two artists. In the video, West and his wife Kim Kardashian are naked in bed, but they're not alone.They're also joined by Swift, Vogue's editor-in-chief Anna Wintour, Rihanna, Chris Brown, Caitlyn Jenner, Bill Cosby, and even presidential candidate Donald Trump.West told Vanity Fair that "Famous" is not an attack on these celebrities. Instead, it's about fame itself."It’s not in support or anti any of [the people in the video],” West said. "It’s a comment on fame.”No matter the inspiration, "Famous" is a daring video — and Twitter definitely reacted.Some Twitter users couldn't believe the College Dropout rapper included photoshopped bodies of celebrities in a video.