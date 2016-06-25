The song is one of the most popular on The Life of Pablo, mainly because it features West taunting Taylor Swift by saying he'd like to have sex with her, since he made her famous. When West first released the song in February, Swift's rep told Entertainment Weekly that she didn't approve.
"Kanye did not call for approval, but to ask Taylor to release his single, ‘Famous,’ on her Twitter account," the representative said. "She declined and cautioned him about releasing a song with such a strong misogynistic message."
Not only did West not heed her warning, he dropped a video that only throws fuel on the raging fire between the two artists. In the video, West and his wife Kim Kardashian are naked in bed, but they're not alone.
They're also joined by Swift, Vogue's editor-in-chief Anna Wintour, Rihanna, Chris Brown, Caitlyn Jenner, Bill Cosby, and even presidential candidate Donald Trump.
West told Vanity Fair that "Famous" is not an attack on these celebrities. Instead, it's about fame itself.
"It’s not in support or anti any of [the people in the video],” West said. "It’s a comment on fame.”
No matter the inspiration, "Famous" is a daring video — and Twitter definitely reacted.
Some Twitter users couldn't believe the College Dropout rapper included photoshopped bodies of celebrities in a video.
me after watching kanye's famous video #TIDALXFAMOUS pic.twitter.com/pN9lOkerYg— abil (@grvngestyles_) June 25, 2016
The entire internet right now. #TIDALXFAMOUS pic.twitter.com/l7kTzZbRQ2— Andrew Nucatola (@andrewsfancyhuh) June 25, 2016
Other Twitter users didn't understand the purpose of the video whatsoever.
#TidalxFamous Nobody knows what it means but it's provacative.....it gets the people goin— Jeffrie Papa (@J_Pops33) June 25, 2016
Twitter users also noticed some notable celebrities missing from "Famous."
I know one celebrity Kanye KNEW not to put in his video #Tidalxfamous 👑🐝 pic.twitter.com/EIhCZDxiq4— King Ricky (@kingrickeasy) June 25, 2016
Imagine If drake was in that famous video Ima be so satisfied with that I ain't complaining at all pic.twitter.com/AvfxyG8xtX— noura (@OVONoura) June 25, 2016
Many are wondering how Kardashian will respond, though West said that she approved the video.
"[I say] a lot of lines other wives would not allow a husband to say,” he told Vanity Fair. “But my wife also puts up photos that other husbands wouldn't let them put up. One of the keys to happiness in our marriage is we’re allowed to be ourselves.”
Twitter is dubious.
when you realize your husband is about to get sued by literally everyone #TIDALXFAMOUS pic.twitter.com/bvkPdvND6n— adina® (@dinahsukulele) June 25, 2016
One person who should be proud to be included is Donald Trump.
Since no one else is going to say it,— Samantha (@sAmaNthA_m183) June 25, 2016
Clearly Kanye isn't insulting Trump, check out the hair he gave him. That's a compliment #TIDALXFAMOUS
Now comes the inevitable backlash. Here's how Twitter sees it:
Kanye's legal team after everyone sues because of #TIDALXFAMOUS pic.twitter.com/bd6604DtaW— Mike (@M_Shel6) June 25, 2016
Everyone contacting their lawyers rn. #TIDALXFAMOUS pic.twitter.com/9ucUtztrbq— ️ (@PhattieBey) June 25, 2016