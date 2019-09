A nicer car won't come cheap, though. Lyft Premier will cost about twice as much as a classic Lyft ride (prices may vary depending on the city). However, Lyft is enticing people to try out the service with a summer promotion of 20% off your first 10 Premier rides.With newer car services such as Via and Gett emphasizing reasonable prices over luxury (a strategy Lyft followed in the beginning as well), it's surprising to see Lyft go this route. In fact, it's the exact opposite approach taken by the company's main competitor Uber, which started out with a fleet of stately black town cars. But it appears ride-share service users appreciate variety, and that's what Uber and Lyft are able to offer. (Uber launched its " Arrive By " feature last month, and Lyft recently tested advance scheduling for rides, so users on both platforms can schedule trips in advance.)But with today's Lyft news comes one big question: Is Premier worth the cost? It really depends on what you're looking for. If you want a quick trip home and don't need any perks, it's probably best to save some cash and go with Lyft Line, the app's ride-sharing option, or Lyft Classic. However, if you're having a business meeting on the way to the airport or planning a bachelorette party, the splurge for something more luxurious may be worth it.