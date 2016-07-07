Selena Gomez Kissed Another Woman On Snapchat

Hear that thud? It's Justin Bieber hitting the floor.
Of course, that's assuming the pop star has seen ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez's latest Snapchat appearance. A video posted on singer Ruby Carr's Snapchat shows Gomez and Carr having a playful smooch. It's really just an innocent peck, so let's not all start planning the wedding.
Selena jokingly kissing Ruby Carr of Bahari last night. (via @BahariUpdates & @SelenaHQ)pic.twitter.com/TBb6nteGZz— Selena Gomez Online (@Selenator) July 5, 2016
Who is this lucky lady who got to lock lips? Carr is a member of the girl group Bahari, which has been opening for Gomez on her Revival tour.
The singer spent her 4th of July weekend partying with the Bahari crew, instead of attending pal Taylor Swift's Rhode Island extravaganza. So... how soon before Tay gets jealous?
