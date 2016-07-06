Nick Young Got His Ex Pregnant While Cheating On Iggy Azalea

Nick Young's ex-girlfriend Keonna Green is speaking out about her relationship with the basketball player. In an exclusive interview with Us Weekly, Green confirmed that she 22 weeks pregnant — and that the baby is "200% Nick's child." This bombshell comes just a couple weeks after Young and Iggy Azalea confirmed their split, following months of cheating rumors.
Green said that she and Young rekindled things while spending time together with their 4-year-old son, Nick Jr., back in September — three months after Young and Azalea got engaged. "We got caught up in the moment and it just happened," Green said. "I would be like, 'Nick, you cannot be sloppy. You need to be honest [with Azalea].' He would say, 'I don’t want to hear it.'"
But Green, who owns a hair studio, never felt like she had anything to hide. "I don’t know what was going on in his household, but me and Nick have lots of history. It wasn’t a secret on my end. I didn’t feel guilty because I was in love with a man, and I’m pretty sure I’m not the only woman." Green explained that she's not ashamed, either. "I didn’t feel guilty… I’m not the reason they separated. She found out what everyone else found out, according to what I’ve been told."
Green added that she reached out to Azalea to tell her about reconnecting with Young, but never got a response. Today, Green wishes Azalea "success" and hopes "she can get through this difficult time."
Where do Green and Young stand now? It's unclear. "We haven’t discussed how we’re going to move forward. Right now, he needs to focus on basketball and getting his life in order," she said. "But I will definitely give it a chance if he comes back and says, 'I’m really going to make this work this time.' Why not?" We can think of a reason or two.
