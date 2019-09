Nick Young Got His Ex Pregnant While Cheating On Iggy Azalea

Green said that she and Young rekindled things while spending time together with their 4-year-old son, Nick Jr., back in September — three months after Young and Azalea got engaged . "We got caught up in the moment and it just happened," Green said. "I would be like, 'Nick, you cannot be sloppy. You need to be honest [with Azalea].' He would say, 'I don’t want to hear it.'"But Green, who owns a hair studio, never felt like she had anything to hide. "I don’t know what was going on in his household, but me and Nick have lots of history. It wasn’t a secret on my end. I didn’t feel guilty because I was in love with a man, and I’m pretty sure I’m not the only woman." Green explained that she's not ashamed, either. "I didn’t feel guilty… I’m not the reason they separated. She found out what everyone else found out, according to what I’ve been told."