Iggy Azalea Explains Why It Looked Like She Kicked Her Ex-Fiancé Out

After months of a rocky relationship, Iggy Azalea finally announced her split from fiancé, Nick Young.
Following the news of their split, which Azalea announced on her Instagram account, sites have reported that the singer threw Young's belongings out of their home and had his 1962 Impala towed from their driveway.
TMZ shared pictures of the couple's home with various items spilling out of the garage. Azalea took to Twitter last night to clarify what actually happened.
She wrote, "I never had anyone's car towed nor did I kick nick out of "my" house. The home belongs to nick, I am the one moving. Thanks."
So it seems that the couch, the ladder, and all the other things in the paparazzi photos were in fact Azalea's as she prepares to move out of Young's home. Young himself has kept pretty mum about the break-up, and has only tweeted one word regarding his relationship: "Single."
