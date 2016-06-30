Iggy Azalea Caught Her Ex With Other Women On Their Home Security Footage

Iggy Azalea has been having a tough week. Not only is she severing ties from her cheating ex-boyfriend Nick Young, but she's also facing rumors that he impregnated the mother of his first child.
In a series of tweets (her new go-to method of self-expression), Azalea explained what's been going on with her.
A. She did not break up with Young because he impregnated his ex, because...
B. She did not even know that was a rumor until...
C. She learned about the rumor from E! News.
I have never even been told by nick that his baby mother is pregnant so if this is true I'm finding out via E news.— IGGY AZALEA (@IGGYAZALEA) June 30, 2016
She also revealed the real reason the two split, which is still pretty bad.
I broke up with Nick because I found out he had brought other women into our home while I was away and caught them on the security footage.— IGGY AZALEA (@IGGYAZALEA) June 30, 2016
Azalea caught Young on camera with multiple other women. The rapper continued, saying the baby rumor was a "second shot to the chest."
This is just like a second shot to the chest. And I feel like I don't even know who the hell it is I've been loving all this time.— IGGY AZALEA (@IGGYAZALEA) June 30, 2016
In the end, she also concluded that people, ahem — Young, are "really are fucked up."
Young's only response to the allegations has been a single cryptic tweet. Is he referring to Azalea's music appearing on Pandora? Or Pandora the jewelry company? Who knows. But it feels shady, and he deleted it about two minutes after tweeting it.
