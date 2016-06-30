Iggy Azalea Caught Her Ex With Other Women On Their Home Security Footage

Iggy Azalea has been having a tough week. Not only is she severing ties from her cheating ex-boyfriend Nick Young, but she's also facing rumors that he impregnated the mother of his first child.



In a series of tweets (her new go-to method of self-expression), Azalea explained what's been going on with her.



A. She did not break up with Young because he impregnated his ex, because...

B. She did not even know that was a rumor until...

C. She learned about the rumor from E! News.



