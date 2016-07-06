Kesha Was Also At Taylor Swift's 4th Of July Party

Taylor Swift's popularity knows no bounds. At this point, we wouldn't bat an eye if Justin Trudeau, the Harlem Globetrotters, or the ghost of Benjamin Franklin were also spied mingling over the spinach-and-artichoke dip at her Fourth of July bash.
They weren't, but eagle-eyed fans did pick out Kesha as being among Swift's celebrity guests. Swift's pal Abigail Anderson shared a photo of the crew's karaoke session on Instagram, and the "TiK ToK" singer can be seen making faces alongside the Haim sisters. Deal with it, Dr. Luke.
Swift and Kesha are thought to have struck up a friendship after the "Style" singer donated $250,000 to help support her embattled peer during her legal battle with Sony. And just like that, a new squad member was brought into the fold.
So, now the big question remains: What did Kesha sing during karaoke? If it involved a duet with Swifty, we're going to need some video.
