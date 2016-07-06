In case you're unfamiliar with the CFDA Incubator Program, it breeds some serious design talent. Names like Prabal Gurung, Public School, Proenza Schouler, and Alexander Wang have become household names — and they all have one thing in common: they're graduates of the intensive, two-year experience that helps them refine their skills and learn how to run a business.
The latest wave of budding designers (10 in total) have just started their journey with a kick-off event held at the W Punta de Mita in Mexico. There, they received the 411 on the mentorship and support they'll receive, how they'll be able to travel the world for creative inspiration and introduce their brands to new markets (W Hotels is the official partner for the CFDA incubator), and worked out just how they're going to "make it big." While starting a business (especially in the fashion industry) is never easy, the young talent ahead all have "it." Click through to learn more about 9 of the labels (the 10th talked to us here) and what they think success will really feel like.
