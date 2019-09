Calvin Klein revealed the celebrities in its fall campaign over Snapchat Tuesday night. The impressive group includes Kate Moss Frank Ocean , and Grace Coddington And rather than being all about fashion, the campaign is about a topic we all can relate to: love. The rollout includes videos of each model discussing romance, according to Fashionista Kate Moss says the purpose of love is "diamonds." Margot Robbie calls love "painful" and "terrifying."Cameron Dallas says he flirts without realizing it. And Frank Ocean gets pretty deep, though we're not quite sure what he's trying to say.