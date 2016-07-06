Calvin Klein revealed the celebrities in its fall campaign over Snapchat Tuesday night. The impressive group includes Kate Moss, Margot Robbie, Frank Ocean, and Grace Coddington.
And rather than being all about fashion, the campaign is about a topic we all can relate to: love. The rollout includes videos of each model discussing romance, according to Fashionista.
Kate Moss says the purpose of love is "diamonds." Margot Robbie calls love "painful" and "terrifying."
Cameron Dallas says he flirts without realizing it. And Frank Ocean gets pretty deep, though we're not quite sure what he's trying to say.
And rather than being all about fashion, the campaign is about a topic we all can relate to: love. The rollout includes videos of each model discussing romance, according to Fashionista.
Kate Moss says the purpose of love is "diamonds." Margot Robbie calls love "painful" and "terrifying."
Cameron Dallas says he flirts without realizing it. And Frank Ocean gets pretty deep, though we're not quite sure what he's trying to say.
Advertisement
Snap to it: follow ‘calvinklein’ on Snapchat to meet the cast of the Fall 2016 global campaign. #mycalvinshttps://t.co/en6fhgIP87— Calvin Klein (@CalvinKlein) July 5, 2016
The celebrities in the campaign may be widely admired, but it's nice to know they still struggle with love like the rest of us.
Advertisement