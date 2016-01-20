Before joining Vogue in the '80s as fashion director, Coddington first crossed paths with the venerable title at the age of 19 — that's when the magazine's U.K. team discovered her as a model. She then spent over two decades at British Vogue, which is where she first worked with Anna Wintour. The world became privy to the duo's longterm relationship and rapport when The September Issue came out seven years ago. The documentary introduced an audience far beyond the confines of the fashion industry to Coddington.



"Anna and I always check in with each other. It grew out of those conversations... She has always been really respectful of me, just as I am respectful of her," Coddinton told Business of Fashion. "[Anna] saw that I wanted to branch out a little bit.”



Condé Nast editors will still spot Coddington's impossible-to-miss, bright red tresses in the elevator from time to time, though: She's keeping an office in Vogue's digs at 1 World Trade Center. Coddington will also remain on the title's masthead.



“I’m not running away from Vogue, because it has opened so many doors," she told Business of Fashion. "But it will be nice to collaborate, and nice to go out [and] give talks to people. It’s just another approach. I’m certainly not going into retirement. I don’t want to sit around.”



Coddington would be a pretty tough act to follow — but for now, no one will have to try. Vogue currently does not plan to name a successor for the creative director gig.

