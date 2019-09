Is it too late to join the Mathletes? Sorry, but we've got some 1 + 1 action we wouldn't mind exploring with Kevin Gnapoor.Yes, Kevin Gnapoor, the rapping, equation-solving, women-of-color-dating math nerd who befriends Cady (Lindsay Lohan) in Mean Girls . It's been 10 years since we saw Gnapoor working his charm on Janis Ian (Lizzy Caplan), which is far too long. Where is he and what's he doing?Thanks to Cosmopolitan , we now know that Rajiv Surendra, who played Gnapoor, has swapped acting for a full-time degree at Handsome School. Check out these photos and tell us you wouldn't melt if he asked you what day it was.