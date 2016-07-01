Story from Pop Culture

Did Anna Kendrick Just Subtly Shade Taylor Swift?

Morgan Baila
Me thinks Anna Kendrick is not a Swiftie.

In her cover story for The Edit, Kendrick talked about her approach to comedy and inability to turn off her sarcastic wit. All in all, she basically has the humor of an old British man. It's dry, straight-faced, and not for the weak of heart.

Kendrick went ahead and compared her reluctancy to interact with fans to someone like Taylor Swift, who is known for doing outrageous things for her fans, like taking pictures with them, sending them Christmas gifts, and even crashing their weddings.

Kendrick said, "I'd be terrible at being like Taylor Swift, the perfect Miss America version of interacting with fans and making sure they have a good experience."

She added, "I mean, I don't want people to meet me and have it fuck up their day, but I'm glad I can say something weird to them and they know that's just me."

And being weird is totally part of Kendrick's M.O., as made clear from her Twitter page, which is basically one-liner joke after one-liner joke. I'm sure Kendrick meant no harm in her Swift comment, but it's pretty clear they're very different types of celebrities.

