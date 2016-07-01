Did Anna Kendrick Just Subtly Shade Taylor Swift?

Me thinks Anna Kendrick is not a Swiftie.
In her cover story for The Edit, Kendrick talked about her approach to comedy and inability to turn off her sarcastic wit. All in all, she basically has the humour of an old British man. It's dry, straight-faced, and not for the weak of heart.
Kendrick went ahead and compared her reluctancy to interact with fans to someone like Taylor Swift, who is known for doing outrageous things for her fans, like taking pictures with them, sending them Christmas gifts, and even crashing their weddings.
Kendrick said, "I'd be terrible at being like Taylor Swift, the perfect Miss America version of interacting with fans and making sure they have a good experience."
She added, "I mean, I don't want people to meet me and have it fuck up their day, but I'm glad I can say something weird to them and they know that's just me."
And being weird is totally part of Kendrick's M.O., as made clear from her Twitter page, which is basically one-liner joke after one-liner joke. I'm sure Kendrick meant no harm in her Swift comment, but it's pretty clear they're very different types of celebrities.
Which are you?
Which are you?
I've always heard that Tom Cruise is tirelessly positive and upbeat and I'd love to work with him one day. I think I could break him.— Anna Kendrick (@AnnaKendrick47) June 14, 2016
If you call me on the phone I don't want to talk to you.— Anna Kendrick (@AnnaKendrick47) December 23, 2015
"I just realized we got through Christmas this year without listening to 'Christmas Lights' by Coldplay and crying!"— Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) January 1, 2016
-@austinswift7
The 1989 World Tour is officially over, the most beautiful chapter in our story so far.. Thanks to you.— Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) December 12, 2015
