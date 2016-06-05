It's a tough decision every couple makes for their wedding: to have music from a band, a DJ, or a world-famous pop star? We're not sure what Max Singer and Kenya Smith initially opted for, but their wedding on Saturday was made a whole lot more special by a visit from Taylor Swift.
According to People, it was the groom's sister, Ali, who arranged the whole thing. She sent Swift a letter describing how Max and Kenya actually got married earlier this year in his dying mother's hospital room. The couple reportedly danced to "Blank Space" after the touching ceremony. Swift must have been quite moved by the note, because she made her way to New Jersey for the wedding. She performed "Blank Space" on piano during the reception and posed for some goofy shots with the newlyweds and guests, calling herself a "third wheel."
As anyone who's been through a big breakup knows, weddings aren't the most fun right afterwards, so kudos to Swift for going anyway. Also, important post-Calvin Harris note: She's back to signature Swift red lips and cat-eye makeup!
