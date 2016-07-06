I saw a tweet you sent recently that said, “We need women in every position of power.” And you had some awesome handclap emojis — very strong emoji game. We just thought, “Amen!" This is something we talk about all the time [at Refinery29]. How do we make this happen? On all levels of government, women are vastly underrepresented.

"We need to see us in more leadership roles. I think role models play a role. I think women that are in leadership roles should mentor others and help them climb that ladder, pull them up. And women should not be shy about seeking out those opportunities and seeking out their own mentors as well."



You are a Hillary Clinton supporter. Our readers, when we polled them, they were supporting Bernie Sanders. What would be your message to millennial women about why they should support Hillary Clinton?

"Well, first of all, I think they should get to know Hillary better. I think that unfortunately, so many millennials don’t know Hillary’s story. They don’t know about how she came up through the ranks. They don’t know that she was a strong partner to her husband while he was in the White House; they might even not have been born by then. They don’t know about Hillarycare, which we had before Obamacare. They don’t know who worked with the Children's Defense Fund. And Hillary is a wonderful candidate. And some candidates are better than others in getting the message out, and I don’t know that—I think she needs to reach out more to millennials... Yeah, it’s a responsibility on both sides — millennials have got to do their research; we certainly don’t want them voting for Trump. And I’m hoping Hillary will get her message out to millennials as well."



In an interview earlier this year, you suggested that there was a little bit of a generational gap in your own household with millennials. Where does that stand now?

"Oh, well, they are both voting for Hillary, obviously. But I think Bernie did a good job of appealing to that generation. He did a really great job of stating what he believed and why, and of course free college appeals to everyone."