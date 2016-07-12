We're Freaking Out Over These New NARS Products

When NARS sends us previews of its new collections, the beauty department crowds around the products to coo appreciatively over the new hues, textures, and products. Its fall collection — coming at you in mid-July — is no exception. Three new Dual-Intenstity Eyeshadows, two new Velvet Matte Lip Pencils, two new Contour Blushes, and a whopping nine new Velvet Eyeliners: We can just hear François Nars saying, “You’re welcome.”
In addition to all of the pretty things comes our favorite NARS ad campaign, ever (save for the one for 2010 Pro-Prime collection featuring Nars’ dearly departed pooch, Marcel).
The photos feature model Aya Jones in full Pam Grier mode: reverse cat-eye, caramel-nude lips, dewy skin, contoured cheeks, and an Afro of which Foxy Brown herself would have been proud. Grier was, in fact, the inspiration for the look. “The characters [Grier] played in those ['70s] movies were strong and assertive, and her look was tough, but at the same time never hard,” says Nars. “Instead of a lot of color, her makeup was more natural. The campaign references those characters and that time period with the contouring on the cheeks and the more natural palette.”
Who better to bring to life that strong image than Jones? For Nars, it was love at first sight. “The moment I first saw Aya, I thought, This girl is incredible. I knew right away I wanted to use her for a campaign,” he says. “She captures an international spirit — born in one country, raised in another, working all over. I love that sense of multiculturalism and adventure, the idea of being a citizen of the world.”
Check out the full collection ahead. The rose-gold Rigel eyeshadow, indigo Blue Lotus eyeliner, and limited-edition Garnet lip color are particularly stunning.
