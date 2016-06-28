Game of Thrones' sixth season ended with a bang on Sunday, and in proper form, the show's internet fandom already has oodles of predictions and a wish list for next season. At the top is a full-fledged Stark family reunion. And after six seasons of separation and suffering, it's about damn time. Bran, Arya, Sansa, and Jon all in one room. Can you imagine the warm embraces? The tears? The "OMG I don't even recognize you" moments? But Sophie Turner, who plays Sansa, isn't so sure it'd be a rosy affair.
"I think the Stark reunion would definitely be different," the actress told the The Hollywood Reporter. "A lot of dynamics will have changed. They all split up and were basically trying to get back together for so long, but they've all changed so much in the meantime. They're all carrying different motives now." Turner makes a valid point. Everybody's journeyed through their own tragedy and trauma. And they've been defending themselves from enemies at every turn just in order to survive. It could be difficult to switch from lone-wolf mode to family unity so quickly.
"It would be very interesting to see them back together now, but it wouldn't be the family dynamic that they're used to," Turner added, "maybe for better or for worse." So what might that dynamic look like? "It would be wonderful, but we would see how long it would last, and how frustrated they would get with each other, having been isolated for so long, all of them." You know, typical sibling stuff.
