Not even President Obama, a Game of Thrones superfan, can name all the characters who have been killed off in the show during the past six years.
Granted, the number of deaths in the hit show is a bit high — too high, some fans would argue.
But the president tried — and failed — to remember them all, as part of a BuzzFeed video meant to highlight five things that are harder than registering to vote.
Thankfully, the other tasks were a bit more lighthearted, such as making a friendship bracelet for Vice President Joe Biden, for instance. Perhaps the vice president was a source of comfort after one of this season’s shocking deaths took an emotional toll on the president (and the rest of the world).
No matter, the president urged viewers to complete the easiest task — registering to vote — in time for Election Day.
You can watch the full video below. And don't forget to register yourself. Check out Rock The Vote to learn how to register in your state.
